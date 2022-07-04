July 4th-cast

Cool Independence Day with afternoon highs in the low 80s/upper 70s.
Morning clouds with possible showers and thunderstorms throughout the region.
Cloudy start to the day, clearing this afternoon with more sun becoming available.The showers will move north by northeast into Spokane's DMA with most of the lightning strikes so far between Omak and Colville.
Clearing skies tonight will result in perfect views for the fireworks, but slightly breezy conditions later this evening.
Wind speeds will be mostly westerly around 5-10 mph with light gusts around 10-15 mph.
Not enough moisture from this morning's showers to dampen the dry conditions out there so spot fires have a high potential during firework shows.
A ridge of high pressure will move in to the region by Tuesday and warm us back up to the upper 80s/low 90s this week.
Could see some strong showers over the Blues on Tuesday as the ridge moves in.
Overall, fairly nice week ahead after a cooler and mostly cloudy 4th of July.
