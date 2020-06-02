Mostly sunny with high clouds at times and becoming breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through Thursday with highs in the 80s. A low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Alaska will drop south late Friday bringing us a chance for evening showers/t-storms, highs in the low 80s.
The low moves inland Saturday with showers, breezy winds, and cooler temps. Highs drop into the low 70s. Gusty winds develop Sunday as the low pushes east and wrap around moisture will keep a few stray showers in the forecast, highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
Partly sunny, breezy and dry next Monday as the cool temperatures continue. Highs in the 60s-near 70.