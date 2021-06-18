WAHINGTON STATE- On Thursday June 17th Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday, celebrating the day all slaves were officially freed in the United States.
President Biden signed the measure into law after it passed through the House and Senate.
Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but slaves were not officially freed until two years later after the confederacy finally surrendered.
Two months after their surrender, federal troops were sent to Texas to ensure all slaves were freed.
Now, 155 years later, the unofficial holiday is finally official.
Celebrations are happening all over the world.
Here in the Northwest, there are several events happening.
In Pasco, at Kurtzman park there will be food prizes and fun all day long.
Admission is free and it's a celebration for the whole family.
In Prosser there will be a history hour at the Prosser branch of Mid-Columbia libraries, where speakers will bring to life the events from June 19th..
Even though federal recognition has been a long time coming a few small victories happened in-between.
Governor Inslee made Juneteenth a legal paid state holiday last month and in 2007, the legislature had designated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance.
Links to events:
(2) Juneteenth Fun Day @ Kurtzman Park | Facebook