Tri-Cities, Wash. —
It's no secret kids love the summer time. Enjoying the pool, staying up late and enjoying time with friends. However, with summer comes hotter temperatures and even.
During the summer months, kids tend to grow dehydrated and need more nutrients than the school year. Bri Cowan with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist with Dairy Farmers of Washington tells me while kids are in school, they often eat USDA regulated school lunch. When they aren’t, fewer parents tend to participate in the school meal programs.
So it’s important to make sure your kids and grandkids are staying healthy during these months. A recent guide by WA Dairy tells parents how to keep kids fueled, cool and recipes for easy snacks.
The guide is meant to help parents have fun during the summer.
“We wanted to be able to provide some information to parents so that they could continue the healthy meals throughout the summer.” says Bri Cowan “Choosing things that they feel good about giving to their kiddos.”
Bri says the key thing to consider is including all five major food groups in every meal. Those food groups include Grain, Protein, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables.
The best way to make sure kids are eating these foods during the summer is having them easily accessible to grab when they get hungry. Jamie Rorhig a Dietician and Diabetes Educator with KADLEC says having healthy foods at eye level in the fridge and pantry works best.
A recent increase in social media meal prepping plans has helped adults eat healthy and have foods readily available. This is a concept Bri tells me can come in handy when feeding your kids during the summer months. She says the easiest way of doing so is asking the kids what foods they want in their meal. The key here is giving them food options to choose from within the five food groups.
“Nutritious dips like carrot sticks or apple slices and dipping into a yogurt dip and just being able to kind of play with your food.” Bri says “choosing your own kind of adventure and what you want to dip your food in is really helpful.”
As kids, we played with our food to discover what we did and didn’t like. As adults we do the same but get creative in how you combine them.
Bri tells me an easy way for kids to have fun building their own snacks can be SMOOTHIES. Oftentimes foods like yogurt which is a protein can overlap with the dairy food group. Using granola to top off the smoothie works to incorporate your grains and the most common vegetable to include is spinach. Often the flavor is hidden among the fruits, dairy and protein but it still adds plenty of nutritional value.
Most importantly, having a constant source of hydration for your kiddos. While water is the number one form, you can actually use milk as well. Milk is full of PLENTY nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and proteins. Therefore, making it a great source of hydration after a long day outdoors.
Some yummy healthy snack alternatives:
-Yogurt bark
-Smoothies
-Frozen fruit popsicles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.