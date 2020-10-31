Kennewick Author Receives Recognition For Horror Novel

KENNEWICK, WA-
A Kennewick author got a big surprise this week when he found himself on a "50 States, 50 Scares" New York Times book list.
T.J. Tranchell was scrolling through twitter one morning when he saw the list of the scariest novels set in every state. The Utah-born writer made it most of the way down the list until he came across something unexpected.
"I'm scrolling through, seeing books that I love, authors that I love--It's fantastic. I get down to Utah and there I am. It's my book. I probably swore, I cried a little bit, I thought I was going to have a heart attack. All day long I was just shaking," said Tranchell.
T.J. is a jack of all trades--he's lived all over the united states and had a variety of jobs--from Professor at Columbia Basin College in Tri-Cities to a monster in a haunted house. This book was a part of him and his experiences.
"It's actually a book about dealing with grief. A friend of mine died at 23 from a brain tumor. So that book was me processing that and dealing with it. And turning that into fiction and into horror fiction is just a natural progression for me," said Tranchell.
From a young age, he enjoyed reading and writing horror. In addition, his birthday is on Halloween, which is part of his personality.
"When I was 11 I read "Misery" by Stephen King, and if you've read that book--you'd think, that's the book that would make somebody not want to be a writer. And I said nope, that's what I am gonna do," said Tranchell.
Once he saw himself on the list alongside other popular writers he respects, it was rewarding.
"And then to see all these other authors on the list--people much more famous than I am, who are award winners and things like that are just as happy to be on it. They're like, wow, look at this list that I made, representing a state that I lived in or was born in and all that. There's a much more personal connection I think for everybody on that list and it's pretty awesome," said Tranchell.
His next book will be a follow up to "Cry Down Dark," and he says it may be be even scarier than the first.