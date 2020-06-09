KENNEWICK,WA- Those looking to get some fresh air at the Downtown Kennewick Farmer's Market be aware that you have to bring your own mask while shopping.
According to Governor Jay Inslee's Office, farmer's markets in Washington State and the Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market has been deemed an essential service. Market organizers said they are looking to create a healthy and safe environment for guests. To help with safety measures put together by the state health guidelines organizers are asking guests to bring and wear your own face mask while shopping.
“Our farmers are a crucial part of our local food system and we need to do everything in our power to support their health and safety,” said Stephanie Button, Executive Director.
Organizers said a customer at the farmer's market may interact with a few people, but farmers interact with many during a visit at any city. Therefore they are advising all vendors and guest to wear a cloth, face-covering mask to protect both sides of the experience.
Exceptions to the directive to wear face coverings include children, people with disabilities, deaf people who read lips, and those whose health care providers recommend against it for health reasons.
The Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market occurs every Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm at Flag Plaza (204 W. Kennewick Ave) in downtown Kennewick from June 4th to October 22nd.
Organizers said this years guests will enter the market then be asked to sanitize hands upon entering and exiting at multiple handwashing stations. There will also be a limited amount of people allowed at the market at any given time.
For the most up to date information on the Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market, visit the website, www.historickennewick.org/farmers-market or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kennewickfarmersmarket.