KENNEWICK, WASH. -The Kennewick Irrigation district serves about 25,000 customers throughout Benton County - in Richland and West Richland. On April 1st, the district decided to push back the start date because of irrigation damages.
Damages in the system often occur from winter weather or construction. Despite the delays, KID still charges customers.
One customer reached out to us, wondering if she'd get her money back after not having irrigation for half a month.
I drove around a Kennewick neighborhood, asking residents their thoughts on the delays.
One man told me this isn't the first year this has happened.
"There was a delay last year in getting it turned on, perhaps that year before, I don't remember," he says, "but it's become one of those things, this is just the way it is."
KID hope the current Canal Widening Project will help with delays in the future. It will allow KID to begin its checking process in March rather than April.
Engineers with KID tell me the cost doesn't change if there's delays or not. It actually budgets for delays.
"We aren't going to see ny additional costs associated with that, it was built into our current budget and plans," says Jason McShane, "We're all going to be seeing what we normally see for 2022."
He tells me KID is expecting to be in full service by mid April.
For updates on the irrigation systems you can always check KID's website here.
