Kennewick Police Department launches "Pantry Patrol" program

The Kennewick Police Department has started a new program to support the Kennewick School District.
The new program called "Pantry Patrol" will help supply the food pantry that the Kennewick School District has for children, families and homeless teens who need food assistance.
The Kennewick Police Department has dropped off several receptacles throughout the city where you can donate non-perishable food items for the pantry:
- Kennewick Police Department, West 6th Avenue.
- Ranch & Home, North Columbia Center Boulevard.
- Toyota of Tri-Cities, West Canal Drive.
- Hapo Community Credit Union, North Union Street, West Clearwater Avenue, West Hildebrand Boulevard.
Kennewick Police Department's "Chips" volunteers will be picking up and delivering the donated food to Kennewick School District.