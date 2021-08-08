KENNEWICK, WA-
On August 8th, 2021 at 1:35 AM Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of W 5th Ave for a report of a drive by shooting.
Officers secured the scene and found numerous spend casings in the roadway. One involved party was reported as having non life threatening injuries and there was damaged property as a result of the incident.
Kennewick Police Detectives were called out to assist with processing the scene and investigating the shooting. At this time the incident appears to be isolated and there is not an ongoing threat to public safety.