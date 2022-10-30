Weather Alert

...COOL, WET AND WINDY WEATHER THIS WEEK... There will be two Pacific fronts that will bring wet and windy conditions to eastern Washington and eastern Oregon this week. Precipitation currently over western Washington and northwest Oregon will spread east of the Cascades on Monday, mainly during the evening and overnight hours. On Tuesday, the bulk of the precipitation will reside over Oregon and far southeast Washington. There will also be breezy winds accompanying the front. Cold air will lower snow levels Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, and elevations above 3000 feet will observe scattered to numerous snow showers on Wednesday. The mountains will likely receive several inches of new snow, and there is a 60 percent chance that elevations above 5000 feet of the Blue Mountains and Wallowa Mountains will receive 3 to 6 inches of snow with this event. Cold and dry air Wednesday night will result in overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s, and this will be the first hard freeze of the season for many of the lower elevations. The second front will arrive on Friday for another round of rain and mountain snow as well as breezy to windy conditions that will continue through the weekend. If you're planning to travel across Washington and Oregon this week, check the road conditions by referring to the Washington and Oregon Department of Transportation web sites. Have a winter's travel kit with you which includes blankets, cell phone chargers, shovels, a working flashlight, gloves, and extra warm clothing.