KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd.
KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case.
On Friday, Kennewick Police tried to contact the woman in a 1990s green four-door Honda Accord, but she drove off. As she drove off, the woman crashed into a parked car with someone inside.
According to KPD, her driving was too dangerous for other drivers to follow and she got away.
However, while they were trying to arrest her, the man in the orange hoodie was seen running away through an emergency exit and got away.
If you see him, recognize him or have any information regarding the incident, call KPD.
