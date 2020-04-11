Kennewick police searching for shoplifters

KENNEWICK, WA-Kennewick police are searching for shoplifters who stole alcohol from the Red Apple Market in Kennewick. The owner of the store said the female suspect grabbed several bottles of alcohol and left without paying, then left with the male suspect in a black Ford Focus. According to the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook page, the female suspect has been identified. Anyone with information can call 509-628-0333.
