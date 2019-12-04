KENNEWICK, WA- School bus safety has been a major concern for the Kennewick School District this year. So much so that they have had the Kennewick Police Department ride along to watch how other drivers interact with the buses.
The biggest concern that these school bus drivers have is people not honoring the stop sign when they stop to let kids off. The rule is once you see the blinking yellow lights on the back of the bus you have a minimum of 100 feet to stop. The Kennewick School District Transportation Department has said that they have had countless drivers, drive past the sign especially on Clearwater Ave.
"We are concerned about the safety of our children as they are crossing the roadways people are passing us on the left and right side of our buses," said April Heiser the Kennewick School District Transportation Manager.
When you pass a school bus while it is stopped you could be ticketed up to $500. One driver wants to remind drivers when you pass a school bus while it is stopped you are also putting a kids life in danger.
"These kids are sometimes very young and tend to bolt sometimes and if they bolt they run right into the opposite side of the road," said Ryan Peterson a school bus driver for the Kennewick School District. "They are young so they don't know so we need drivers to be prepared."
The Kennewick School District Transportation Department also wants to emphasize that when on a road with two lanes or one all lanes must stop. If it's three or more lanes, only the lanes going along with the bus must stop. They are also looking at the possibility of installing cameras on the buses to catch drivers and they have already had a discussion with the Kennewick Police Department about fining those who violate the law on camera.