1000 points.
It's a milestone that few high school basketball players even get close to, let alone achieve.
But Tuesday night, Kennewick high school added one more to their 1K club, and her name is Madeline Gebers. Against Walla Walla, Gebers eclipsed the one-thousand-point mark for her career, making her the only varsity player in the entire conference, boys' and girls', to reach the milestone.
A four-year varsity player, Gebers has been a workhorse for the Lions since freshman year. Something that hasn't changed at all in her senior season, where she currently sits fifth amongst all girls in points per game. But the craziest thing about this accomplishment, is the fact that she was able to reach this point in a shortened season.
“It was a really, really good feeling.’ said Gebers, “I'm definitely very excited because it's a milestone that, like you said, not very many people hit and with COVID this year I was worried that it wasn't going to be a possibility for me. So, to be able to hit that with a shortened season was a really, really good feeling. Definitely not something that I would've come into high school thinking that I could do. It's just really, really cool to know that all my hard work, that everyone's starting to notice it.”