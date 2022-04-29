Kennewick students selling plants as part of agricultural courses

KENNEWICK, WA - Kamiakin students and other students from Kennewick high schools will be selling a variety of plants, hanging baskets and bedding for their annual spring plant sales starting Friday, April 29th.
These sales are a part of the learning process for agricultural courses at the schools.
Prices do vary.
Sale locations:
- Kamiakin High School: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 30 at the Kamiakin High School greenhouse.
- Kennewick High School: 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays starting April 29 until sold out at the Kennewick High School greenhouse.
