Partly cloudy skies for Yakima & Tri-Cities tonight with lows in the mid 30’s. Sunny start for Tri-Cities tomorrow and a chance for the warmest day of the year so far of 70 degrees! Cloudy skies and a chance of rain for Yakima, rain possible for both Tri-Cities & Yakima in the evening also breezy winds as the front moves through the valley & basin overnight lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Dry and sunny for Friday with a few mountain showers and temperatures cooling to the low 60’s. Saturday is the official 1st day of spring!
Kiss the Blarney Stone Warmer Temperatures On The Way
