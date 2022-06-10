WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Senior Center is looking for volunteers this summer. It's Senior Nutrition Program has volunteer positions open for those who want to help out the community.
Duties include packing food to go, breaking down boxes, peeling, chopping vegetables and more. No experience is needed and the center has flexible hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The senior center is located at 720 Sprague St, Walla Walla, WA 99362. It's mission is to empower older adults to live healthy and happy lives while helping combat social isolation and hunger in seniors.
If you're interested in applying, you can contact Jane at 509-527-3775.
