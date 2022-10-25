KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
Voters in Kittitas County are saying a small tear/hole is in their ballots.
The Kittitas County Auditor's Office says the tear has been noted in about 30 ballots so far, of the 29,578 registered voters.
According to the auditor's office, the small tear is not expected to impact the ballot processing or sorting process.
"Nor does it impede any voter’s ability to express their choice in the nearby Public Utility District contest,” says Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit. “My team is able to process and tabulate these ballots, as normal, and voters can rest assured that their votes will be counted.”
Finding damaged ballots while processing is uncommon. Teams in charge of opening ballots look at each ballot before sorting through.
The auditor's office says standard practices are established for when ballots are returned with a hole or tear.
