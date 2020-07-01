Duportail bridge on schedule for fall opening

RICHLAND, WA - The Duportail bridge is set to open in the fall. The bridge will connect SR-240 Bypass and Queensgate Drive.
According to city officials, the two-phased project is near phase one completion and this summer, they will concentrate on phase two. Phase two brings detours as soon as Monday, July 6th. Crews will begin working on the highway intersection.
"There is still work left in phase one," said Andrey Avetisyan, Project Engineer for the Duportail Bridge project. "The focus this summer will be heavy towards phase two work."
Construction will cause shut down of Duportail Street connecting SR-240 Bypass and Riverstone Drive.
Residents living on Duportail Street and Riverstone Drive near the bridge, will have early access to the bridge as the intersection is the only way in and out of their homes. City officials want to emphasize, the bridge will not be opening to the public, it will serve as a detour route for residents only.