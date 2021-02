Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON... .Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this morning with a lull in intensity during the day or possibly even a complete tapering off in some areas, before snowfall increases again tonight through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single- digit wind chills expected tonight through Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow will impact travel along I-90, I 82 and US-395. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&