I-84 Damaged By Flood Waters

HERMISTON, OR- Interstate 84 remains open in eastern Oregon, but a major flooding area has closed a portion of the roadway.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed I-84 between milepost 182 and 188.
O-DOT official, Tom Strandberg said, the heavy flooding this week has damaged the road bed and drivers can expect the closure to last over the weekend. There are detours in place.
Eastbound detour: take Exit 179 to I-82 north, head east on U.S. 730 at Umatilla to U.S. 395, take U.S. 395 south through Hermiston and Stanfield to connect to I-84 EB at Exit 188.
The Westbound detour: Exit at 188, U.S. 395 north through Hermiston, west on U.S. 730, then south on I-82 to connect to I-84 at Exit 179.
if you are planning to travel in that direction, Strandberg recomends to check Trip Check for updates.