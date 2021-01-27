SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS:
Perry Technical Institute: Perry Technical Institute campus will be closed today. Instruction and operations will continue remotely at your usual start time.
Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: Closed but operating remotely, No kindergarten or preschool.
West Chestnut Academy: No school for preschool -12th grades.
Highland Sch. Dist.: Closed but operating remotely.
West Valley Sch. Dist.: Closed. We will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students.
East Valley Sch. Dist.: East Valley Schools are providing all education remotely today.
Christian Worship Center Academy: 2-hour delay.
Riverside Christian School: Closed.
EPIC / Seedlings:
EPIC / Head Start has the following closures as of this morning due to weather. All Yakima sessions are canceled: Castlevale, Jefferson, East Valley, West Valley and Union Gap.
EPIC / ECEAP classes have been canceled: EPIC Place, Ahtanum, East Valley, OIC, Naches.
East Wenatchee / Rock Island in class sessions are canceled and moved to virtual learning.