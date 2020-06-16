KENNEWICK, WA- Families and students in the Kennewick School District will be given free breakfast and lunches this summer. That is according to the KSD website.
The meal service is only for students 18 years and younger.
Meal service is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 22-July 31, with extra meals for the weekend sent home on Fridays. Meal sites will be closed on July 3, with meals for July 3-5 provided on July 2.
Here’s the schedule:
Amon Creek Elementary, 18 Center Parkway
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Place
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.
Fuerza Elementary, 6011 W. 10th Place
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave.
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.
Washington Elementary School 105 W. 21st Ave.
Westgate Elementary, 2514 W. Fourth Ave.
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.
