KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick School District sent out surveys to families in early June for reopening plans. The results show that over 6,000 families responded and had some concerns about face coverings.
The KSD Superintendent sent the letter as follows in response to results:
Dear Kennewick Families,
As the 2019-20 school year comes to a close today, we want to again thank you for your support and partnership in providing continuous distance learning for students and provide you with an update on our reopening planning for fall 2020.
On June 11, we shared the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s “Reopening Washington Schools 2020 District Planning Guide.” Our goal is to develop a fall reopening plan for students to return to face-to-face instruction. We have been and will continue to work throughout the next several weeks to address all aspects of the reopening plan. Committees of administrators and staff are convening to assess needs and develop plans that address health and safety, teaching and learning, social-emotional learning, and facilities aspects of our reopening plan. We will be continuing to periodically update families and seek your input on our reopening plans throughout the summer.
Based on the results of the recent initial family survey we conducted, we feel it is important to highlight two of the specific mandates from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), which districts and schools are required to follow as a condition of their reopening plan.
One of the DOH mandates for reopening includes the requirement that “all students, staff, volunteers and guests must wear cloth face coverings in K-12 settings.” Last week, we surveyed families to ask about your level of concern with the cloth face covering requirement. Seventy percent (70%) of the nearly 6,000 Kennewick families responding indicated that they have a medium or high level of concern with the face covering requirement. We appreciate knowing that this mandate is a concern for families. Please understand that the district and Board do not have the authority to modify this requirement. This requirement is from the Washington State DOH, and therefore any modification of the requirement would need to come from them.
Another DOH mandate for reopening is to “maintain a minimum six-foot separation between all employees, students and others to the maximum extent feasible.” Districts are being directed to plan for 36 square feet of classroom seating space per student. We are in the process of assessing our classroom and school spaces to determine how we will be able to meet this distancing requirement.
Please know that we are doing our very best to plan with the goal of resuming face-to-face instruction in the fall, knowing that we must meet the requirements of the Department of Health.
We miss our students, and we are committed to doing everything within our power to reopen schools and resume face-to-face instruction in the fall. We plan to update families on our progress in mid-July.
We wish you and your family a happy, safe, and restful summer!
Sincerely,
Dr. Traci Pierce
Superintendent