On January 12 Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Station announced that construction on station 2-1 is finished.
The firefighters were able to move into the living quarters shortly before Thanksgiving and live more comfortably.
The station is made up of two buildings. One building is the training and Maintenance facility and the other is the firefighter's living quarters.
The training facility something they did not have before.
With the two buildings combined approximately 7,000 square feet were added to the station.
"The previous building was originally livestock pavilion, single family residence, never built to be a fire station," Deputy Chief Rich Elliot said.
Elliot said the previous building had several problems with electric, plumbing and even had a rodent problem. The renovations got rid of all their problems.
Additionally, the new building was designed to make response times faster.
"The number of barriers you put between the firefighters and their apparatus, obviously just slows them down, so the firefighters living quarters are located with a straight pathway to the apparatus," Elliot said.
Elliot said it would be a year before they could determine the exact decrease in response time because many variables are involved, but the design is already helping.
The Board of Fire Commissioners funded the construction with district operating funds. The station will be paid over the next 14 years through existing funds and will not cost tax increases in the community.
Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners Pat Clerf commented on the funding in a press release.
"KVFR takes pride in being fiscally conservative, just like out community expects us to be," Clerf said.
The construction on the station began in July 2019 and was completed in two phases. Phase 1 included the three-bay maintenance shop and training facility. Phase 2 was the demolition and rebuilding of the firefighter living quarters and offices.
While COVID caused some delays in with construction and increased costs, the firefighters are happy with the end result.
"It should be a facility that serves the community for 50 plus years in the future," Elliot said.