Man arrested for first homicide of the year

SUNNYSIDE, WA – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Sunnyside for a possible homicide Thursday.
Deputies found an unidentified deceased male victim at the 100 block of S. McLean Rd in Sunnyside at 12:42 a.m.
With the assistance of the Sunnyside and Grandview Police Department’s, Yakima County Sheriff's Office were able to find and arrest the suspect.
At this time, the identity of the suspect is not being released.
The identity of the deceased male victim is not known and the name will be released after the next of kin have been notified.
The manner in which the victim died is not being released.
The victim will be taken to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.
The suspect is a resident of Grandview and will be booked into the Yakima County Jail for Murder in the first degree.
We will continue to update this page as more information comes available.