YAKIMA, WA- Just a heads up for the Yakima community. On Wednesday, June 17th, Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) will see an increase in military activities in support of a small mission at the Yakima Training Center around 5 p.m.
A CH-47 Chinook from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will arrive at the terminal to refuel adjacent to the Administrative Office. Shortly after their arrival eight Apache helicopters will arrive, refuel and depart for their respective missions.
The helicopters will return to the terminal to refuel at 9:00 pm Wednesday, then depart the area.
The public can view the helicopter operations from the vehicle parking lot adjacent to the airport’s Administration Building, 2406 West Washington Avenue.