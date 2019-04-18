YAKIMA, WA - El Taco Perron is a new local taco truck that has a unique eye catching design.
The owner of the food truck Alexander a Michoacan, Mexico native was inspired by his culture.
Some of El Taco Perron's specialties and favorites include their Asada meat that is made with a special seasoning.
Aside from selling tacos they also offer tortas, quesadillas, and burritos. All of their food is made from scratch some of their meats like the pork adobada is marinated for up to 20 hours before being cooked.
El Taco Perron is located on 817 16th St Avenue in Yakima. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.