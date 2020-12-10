Pet Smart & Toys For Tots Need Your Help

KENNEWICK, WA- Every time you check out at PetSmart during the holidays you get asked that question.
Do you want to donate five dollars? And where does that five dollars go?
Well every time you say yes that means one child gets a toy this holiday season.
PetSmart and toys for tots has teamed up to donate hundreds of toys to families in need...Hoping to bring a smile to kids faces on Christmas morning.
Bri Baumel, a cashier a PetSmart, loves this time of year because of all the kids that light up when they see a toy under their tree.
Cant you just imagine the kids faces when they get one of these toys I bet its priceless," said Baumel.
Five dollars is a small price to pay to make a kids day, but as of right now they haven't quite hit their goal.
Families were able to register online to get a toy but that registration list has been closed because of the lack of donations.
Right now they are at 1,500 toys and their goal is 2,500, but its not to late to donate.
They're hoping to get enough donations to reopen the registration list before Christmas.