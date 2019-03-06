WASHINGTON- A ban on single-use plastic bags passed the state Senate Tuesday and many have mixed emotions about the possible new law.
The bill would ban stores from giving out single-use plastic carryout bags, giving them until 2020 to use up existing stocks, and require an 8-cent charge for other bags handed out.
Shoppers outside Safeway in Kennewick were full of mixed emotions as they were informed plastic bags might soon be a thing of the past in Washington.
"I have mixed reviews on it because even though plastic is filling up our landfills... the plastic bags are kind of useful for everyday stuff," said Stephanie Reiff.
Some customers said that its going to be difficult to get many on board especially remembering to bring their bags.
"It's going to take a lot of consumer thought to try to change our buying habits before we consider that or accept that as the norm," said shopper, Karan Moore.
First-year Sen. Mona Das (D) sponsored Senate Bill 5323, which is supported by retailers as well as environmentalists.
"We've all seen the heartbreaking photos of animals choked by plastics, and the frightening footage of garbage islands in our oceans....we know that the bill wont eliminate the plastic waste in Washington State but we think its a good step on our journey to protect the environment," Das said.
Paper bags would be available at 8 cents a piece.
For some lawmakers, putting a cost on single-use bags is something they cant get on board with.
"This amendment highlights perfectly why this bill is ridiculous and why the legislature should be setting prices for paper bags in Washington State," Rep. Doug Ericksen (R) said.
This is the furthest this idea has gone in Olympia. Back in 2015 and in 2017 similar bills were introduced and failed.
Beyond banning single-use plastic bags, the bill would require paper bags be made with 40 percent recycled materials.
About 26 percent of the state already has the ban in place, cities such as Seattle and Olympia.