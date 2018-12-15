YAKIMA, WA- A man who was shot by a police officer has died after running his car into two law enforcement vehicles.
At about 9:45 pm on Friday,December 14th, Yakima Police Department officers responded to report of a reckless driver in the area of 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue.
Shortly after the report was received, YPD officers and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the suspect vehicle, which had no lights on, in the area of 66th Avenue and Century Street.
During an attempted traffic stop, the suspect vehicle hit a YPD patrol car and a YSD patrol car.
After it hit the YPD patrol car and the YSO patrol car, a YPD officer fired shots at the suspect vehicle.
An undetermined number of shots struck the occupant of the suspect vehicle.
The 66-year-old suspect vehicle died at the scene.
In accordance with YPD policy,the YPD officer who was involved in the incident is now on paid administrative leave.
The investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit, which is made up of law enforcement professionals from throughout Central Washington.