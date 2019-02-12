Yakima and Benton County-
Tonight there was a special election in Yakima and Benton County for school bonds and levies.
In Benton County, after the first tally, the Kennewick School District is apporving their bond by a 62% to 37%.
The bond will update Southridge and Kamiakin High Schools. Renovate Kennewick High School and will build two new elementary schools. The total cost of the bond is $125,000,000 Million.
In Yakima County, the Selah School District was asking the voters to pass a Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy. Right now, the Levy is not passing the super majority. The first count is 57.9% passing to 42.01% not passing.
The West Valley School District is looking to pass a bond of $59,000,000. Right now, it's not passing the super majority 59.7% to 40.1%
Sunnyside School District is looking to the voters to pass a $16 Million Bond. The bond would help renovate the High School. Right now, it's not passing the super majority. Its at 59.8 to 40.6%
The Highland School District king the voters to pass a Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy. Right now its passing by a 69.1% to 30.9%