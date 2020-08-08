Selah Alliance For Equality (SAFE) Holds Press Conference in Selah

SELAH, WA-
Members of the Selah Alliance For Equality, or SAFE, partnered with We Care About Black Lives Yakima Valley to respond to statements made by Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond during a city council meeting that they say are disturbing.
Courtney Hernandez is a Facebook admin for SAFE and a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Selah. She was a Speaker at today's press conference.
"At the last city council meeting, Mayor Sherry Raymond called out multiple leaders of the movement by name. Calling them quote: 'evil, bad actors who have no knowledge of justice.' She continued to say that while she was in office we would never see any of the reform that we proposed," said Hernandez.
Hernandez says that in addition to addressing comments made by city leaders...The event was to raise awareness for what SAFE is. She said they also have some demands for the city.
She says these demands include Cultural competency training for police officer, better de-escalation training, mental health services for the whole community, homeless services for the whole community.
SAFE released a statement that said city administrator Don Wayman called a Black Lives Matter demonstration "communist indoctrination" and "Marxist," and the statement goes on to address the Black Lives Matter chalk art that was removed from city streets.
Gabriel Fabien said the death of George Floyd made him want to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, so he showed his support through chalk art on his street. That chalk art was later removed, and he says that's what brought him to the press conference.
"I'm going to do it at my dead end street, because we're the only ones who park on this street. We are the only ones that drive up it so I'm going to do it here. And I was like, lets see how my city reacts. And that's what got me to basically come out," said Fabien.