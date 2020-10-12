Skateland Fun Center is Using New Technology to Keep People Safe

UNION GAP, WA-
The Skateland Fun Center in Union Gap may look like a normal roller skating rink launched a virtual learning day camp a month ago to help local kids with school.
The owners of Skateland, Kim and Connie Eisenzimmer, hope to make the experience enjoyable for the kids by doing art lessons, cooking classes, and science projects.
"The kids are on their computers, whoever their individual teacher is, they're online. And then we have extra activities and learning situations for the kids when they're not in class," said Kim.
They were allowed to open up assisted virtual learning day camp in coordination with the Yakima Health District, where they do all kind of fun, enriching activities for kids.
In addition to having fun, they also have a new way of keeping everyone safe by using a digital terminal that recognizes your face and takes your temperature.
"Nobody gets through here with even a slight temperature. It's very safe," said Connie.
They are part of the Roller Skating Association and found out about this facial recognition technology during one of their online events.
"One of our webinars told us about this we thought it was great. So we invested in one, it's worked out great," said Connie.
Every person that walks through the door has to get checked. Connie says the machine matches your temperature with your face and keeps a record of it.
She says all the information is kept secure in the device and never released to the internet. They're putting safety first, while also helping kids succeed in virtual learning.
"Life is constantly changing. It calls for creativity and seeing how you can meet the community's needs and find a way to do that," said Kim.
The virtual monitoring for kids will be going on until October. They will be re-opening for skating in November, falling into the category of group fitness for rinks. They will be following Yakima Health District guidelines and continuing to use the device to check temperatures.
"We thought...This is something good. It'll help people have peace of mind and well know that our employees are coming in healthy and that our customers are coming in healthy," said Kim.
After 72 years in the business, The Eisenzimmer's are pioneering a new way of keeping the community safe with a little help from technology.