Prosser Police Department says a 22-year-old man is still inside a home at the end of Playfield Ave. Police have tried to get him out using a flash bomb and by gassing the house.
The 22-year-old’s dad made the call to police after saying he felt unsafe. The dad is no longer inside the house.
Police say they are familiar with the man inside the home. Police don’t believe he is armed, but are still taking extra precautions and are working to get him into custody. Police also say the man inside has mental health issues, a mental health professional is on scene