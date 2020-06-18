PENDLETON, OR. (AP) - The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. The order adopted Wednesday references a “horrific” event in Minneapolis but does not mention George Floyd by name. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Commissioner John Shafer says there is “no way” any local police officers would behave the same way and they are being criticized for actions they didn't take.