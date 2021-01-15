YAKIMA, WA - On Jan. 13 the Yakima Humane Society responded to a second massive hoarding situation where they rescued 22 dogs. This is the second case in the last 30 days that they have responded to.
Hoarding cases are becoming more and more common in Yakima. Director of Business Operations at the Yakima Humane Society Sheryl Haga said hoarding usually happens for one of two reasons.
"It's either breeders and then it just gets way out of control and nobody wants that type of dog anymore because they've been overproduced or it's the individuals who think that they're really doing the right thing and they're not," Haga said.
With the last case they responded to on December 30, they took in 25 cats and two dogs. They heard about the case after their owner suffered from a medical emergency.
They were able to get most of those pets adopted out but some of the cats that were rescued are still too feral and don't like human touch. However, Haga said they will keep trying until these cats are adoptable.
They received notice of the second hoarding case after the dogs' owner passed away. The humane society is unsure whether the dog population at the home got out of control after their owner died or before.
However, they were able to get all of the dogs examined and vaccinated quickly.
"It went smoothly and for our second massive hoarding situation. I was really impressed with the staff," Haga said.
At this point all of the males have been fixed and are ready to be picked up. The females will be fixed next, however, they are processing applications for all of the dogs now so they can find a home for when they are ready.
You can fill out an adoption application here: Adopt | Yakima Humane Society