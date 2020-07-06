A Franklin County Commissioner Facing Backlash for comments about BFHD Pride Post

A Franklin County Commissioner is facing some backlash from local LGBTQ communities. He requested the Benton-Franklin Health District remove a pride month post on social media. The now deleted Facebook post explained why June is pride month as well as a brief history of the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969.
During a Franklin County Commissioner meeting last week, Commissioner Clint Didier called the post "Political propaganda" and asked to have it taken down.
“It’s been brought to my attention on their social media page, Facebook, a post that is celebrating and recognizing the LGBQ… RSTUV, whatever--community. And why is our Health Board putting out political ads? Our Health Board is for the safety of the community for medical and health reasons, not for propaganda on promoting groups,” said Didier.
Parents Families And Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) in Benton and Franklin counties issued a statement saying quote...
"We at PFLAG Benton Franklin commend the Benton-Franklin Health district. Not just for their sharing of factual history of the Stonewall Riots in 1969, but also for their continued support of the Tri-Cities LGBTQ+ community. PFLAG Benton Franklin has worked with them on several projects, including holding a local World AIDS Day event here in the Tri-Cities where they offered free information on HIV and AIDS and offered FREE and CONFIDENTIAL testing as well! We have also been proud to see them for the last three years at the Tri-Cities Pride Festival where they continue to offer information and support to the community!
It’s disappointing that Commissioners Peck and Didier do not know the a-political history of our community's existence; quite a large part of the Franklin County community too! We condem Commissioner Didier’s blatant disrespect of LGBTQ+ residents of Franklin county with his statement of: “the LGBQ… RSTUV, whatever—community.” We are not a jumble of letters that you can just forget and dismiss, as if each letter doesn’t represent an actual human's unique identity.
Just as we have done in the past, we invite Commissioners Peck and Didier to join us at a meeting where we can answer their questions and help teach them about the local Tri-Cities LGBTQ+ community. I hope that this kind of invitation will cause them to re-evaluate their positions, and that they may come to us when they’re ready and open to learning.
We at PFLAG Benton Franklin stand with and support the Benton-Franklin Health District and all the important work they do in our community.
- Carly Coburn, Chairperson of PFLAG Benton Franklin"