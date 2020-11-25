Anonymous Woman Donates 50 Turkeys to Salvation Army

PASCO, WA- An anonymous woman donated 50 turkeys to the Salvation Army for their annual Thanksgiving turkey box giveaway.
They didn't get a phone number, an email address or even her name.
No recognition needed.
"When this person called we told them we had 50 people signed up already," explained captain Jesus Quintanilla from the Salvation Army.
50 people on the list for a turkey so she immediately brought 50 turkeys. She covered all the families that had signed up.
This annual giveaway that the Salvation Army does every year saw a spike in sign ups this time around due to the pandemic.
"Usually we get about 20 sign ups but this year we got 50," explained Quintanilla.
And although the anonymous donors turkeys covered those 50 families on the list, some walk ins were still turned away.
Without the donors help it might have been worse.
She didn't leave a name but she did leave memories of a warm meal for 50 families.