RICHLAND, WA - The 4th Annual WSU Tri-Cities Point to Success Fundraising Brunch is returning to Anthony's at Columbia Point to benefit the Carson College of Business.
Madeline sat down with Gary Spanner, Chair of the Advisory Board for the Carson College, to learn about the event.
Brunch will be served at Anthony's at Columbia Point on Saturday, March 7 from 10:00am-1:00pm. Aside from a delicious selection of food, anyone in attendance will enjoy a keynote presentation, live auction, and games.
Registration is $100 per person if purchased before Feb. 27. After that date, tickets go up to $125 each.
To register, visit: tricities.wsu.edu/ccbbrunch.
More information on the event can be found in this article by WSU Tri-Cities.
Anthony's at Columbia Point is located at 550 Columbia Point Drive in Richland.