WASHINGTON STATE-The Association of Washington Business welcomed the news today from Gov. Jay Inslee that more manufacturers could be able to reopen soon under the state’s revised Safe Start plan.
“As the state’s manufacturing association, we have urged the governor to allow all Washington manufacturers to restart operations with appropriate health and safety guidelines in place,” said AWB President Kris Johnson.
After Gov. Inslee's press conference Friday; many businesses and leaders applauded the new guidelines including flexible reopening phases between counties.
“We’re pleased that counties will have more flexibility and more manufacturers will have the ability to resume operations soon, even if they’re located in places that have not been approved for Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan. The health and safety of employees is paramount, and we believe the manufacturing guidelines issued by the governor’s office earlier this month, with input from AWB, will allow employees to safely return to work regardless of where they are located," said Johnson.
The updated guidance comes a few days after AWB launched a new website (www.reboundandrecovery.org) to help Washington businesses safely welcome back employees and customers. The website includes an online portal to connect employers with manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE), plus a toolkit for small businesses to help prepare for reopening.