Badger mountain may be home to a future landslide

RICHLAND, WA- Geologists at Washington State University, Tri-Cities have been looking into landslides throughout the area and found there could be a possibility of one at Badger Mountain.
Stephen Reidel and Karl Fecht have been following the landslide activity for almost 40 years.
The two have been following the landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge for over a year now and that slide is still moving at just over a half a foot each week.
"These ridges are giant fault zones rocks have been broken up as the ridge grew," Reidel said.
But both say there may be a possibility of a landslide in the Tri-cities at Badger Mountain due to it's history.
They said that over 10,000 years ago landslides did happen on the mountain as the Earth shifted and glacier ice accumulated.
With houses being developed on the mountain and the increase in water supply, a chance of a landslide is more likely.
"Where it could possibly impact is where there is new construction where you've loosened up some of the soil taken away some of the base.. tow of the slope... then you could potentially get some landsliding," Fecht said.
They say it's important to do the proper studies of the geography before building a house on top of a hill.
"But in the case of a landslide or earthquake you never know... you cant but you can try and make estimates," Reidel said.
Both geologists say that many cities now require geology footprints to see if the land is safe enough to build on. But, many homes were built before the requirement so there is still a chance that they are unsafe.
"Its always good to check the land before you build or buy," Fecht said.