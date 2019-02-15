Ben Franklin Transit Affected By Snow

RICHLAND, WA - When the snow hit our region, many local businesses and people were affected, especially Ben Franklin Transit.
Over the past week, the Ben Franklin has seen a decline in riders due to the winter weather. The transit company has had to detour several routes and even cancel services due to winter weather making the roads unsafe for riders and drivers.
"It's drivers as well who are out on the road in the conditions... as they start to feel uncomfortable we take notice... they know what they are doing and when they start to feeling uncomfortable you really have to take a look at that," said Ali Madison, Ben Franklin Transit.
The weather is not the only impact - Madison said cancellations of schools that have also made a big hit on ridership.
"About 25 percent or so of our ridership are students, and when schools are cancelled of course they are not getting on the bus," Madison said.
Another issue for the transit company is the snow on sidewalks.
Many sidewalks are not getting cleared due to businesses and homeowners forgetting that it's their responsibility, therefore making it harder for riders to get to the bus stops.
"Our number one priority is to move people safely and so everything we do and everything we decide has to do with being able to continue doing that...Any time that we do cancel service it is with their safety and the safety of our staff in mind," Madison said.
For more information on route changes or cancellations visit Ben Franklin Transit website.