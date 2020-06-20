Black Lives Matter Events in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA-
Today in Tri-Cities there were two different Black Lives Matter Events, one in Kennewick and another in Pasco at Kurtzman Park.
The Black Lives Matter Coalition of Tri-Cities put together an art rally called "Forever Free: An Art Rally for Juneteenth," which featured art, poetry, and performers. This took place at Kurtzman Park this afternoon.
David Cheney, or "MistaDC" has been performing for five years, and performed at the event. He explained why Juneteenth is such an important day for celebration.
"It is a day that is super important to the black community because that is the day we were freed from being slaves. It is important for people to understand that it is a cause to come together and know that we have been freed," said Cheney.
David hopes to use his voice to talk about the importance of equality in the Tri-Cities and encourage others.
"I hope to inspire, I hope to encourage other black teens and black youth to rise up and use their voice to do the same. I want my voice to encourage the next generation of powerful voices," said Cheney.
In Kennewick, there was a Black Lives Matter counter-protest led by a different Black Lives matter group after a "Back the Blue," rally was scheduled in support of the Kennewick Police Department. Though the "Back the Blue" rally was cancelled, members of both groups were present in front of the building.