PASCO, WA-It was a battle from the start. Even down to the little details, but well worth it to show his appreciation.
"Part of it is a thank you to the veterans who don't really get recognized," said Benson Gregory.
Gregory is the Boy Scout behind this project.
In a time when contact is restricted Gregory aims to touch the hearts of our country's often forgotten heroes.
"I want them to feel good like their service mattered," explained Gregory.
Backpacks for homeless and transitioning veterans.
It was a final project. One designed to take him from Boy Scout to Eagle Scout, and it turns out it's not that easy to organize a project like this in the middle of the coronavirus.
But the amount of contributions he received definitely helped
"The easiest thing was getting everything donated to me, I had so much support it was unreal honestly," said Gregory.
He has been working on this project since may and now 3 months and twenty five full back packs later, he's ready to give them to those in need.
The Columbia Basin Veterans Center welcomed him with open arms, and thanked him in military fashion.