RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is moving forward with plans to design and construct two, new Public Safety Response Stations in north/central Richland. Public Safety Response Stations provide a location and resources for both Fire & Emergency Services staff as well as Police Services personnel.
At their March 3, 2020 meeting, Richland City Council approved the resolution to award a contract to DGR Grant Construction, Inc. of Richland, WA. DGR has assembled an impressive team to deliver the City’s two Public Safety Response Stations on time and on budget. The same architects, Architects West and Perlman Design, who designed the award-winning Station 74, located at Duportail and Queensgate Dr. in Richland, will design these critical projects.
STATION 73:
Included in the project scope is the transition of the existing Station 73 to a new location at the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Highway 240. The current station has reached end-of-life and the site is not the optimal location to provide the best geographic coverage to that area of north/central Richland. Although the move is not a significant distance, the updated access will help improve response times and coverage in north/central Richland and the Horn Rapids area. In addition, it will help balance the response zone overlap with Station 71 located at GWW and Swift Blvd.
STATION 75:
Located on the corner of Battelle Blvd. and Port of Benton Blvd. near George Washington Way (GWW), the new facility will address current and anticipated growth in North Richland. This includes the existing Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) campus, Horn Rapids Industrial Park, WSU Tri-Cities, the additional acres acquired by the DOE Land Transfer, and the continued residential development in north Richland. The City and PNNL have initiated a service agreement that lends to PNNL contributing funding toward the facility.
Both Public Safety Response Stations will utilize a progressive design-build contracting approach. The project will enter the design phase with construction expected to begin in October 2020. Both projects are scheduled for completion in fall 2021. More information can be found by visiting www.ci.richland.wa.us.