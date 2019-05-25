KENNEWICK, WA- Parents looking to keep their kids cool over Memorial Day weekend may be relieved to hear that Kennewick's splash pads will be opening just in time for the warm weather ahead.
The City of Kennewick opened their splash pads all over the city Friday just in time for the holiday weekend.
These zero-depth water features are a great for anyone who wants to cool down on hot days in the city parks.
11-year old, Jacob Johnson cant wait for the warmer weather to put the splash pads to use.
"In the summer it's not this windy so you can play around in the splash park.... it's going to be fun but just be careful because there is going to be alot of people," Johnson said.
The splash pads will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.
City officials say the construction of the shade structures at the Southridge sports and events complex may delay it's opening.
But all of the other parks should be up and running with no delays.
Here is a full list of splash pad locations in Kennewick:
Columbia Park: 1903 Columbia Park Trail
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grange Park: 1600 S Union Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Southridge Sports and Events Complex: 2901 Southridge Boulevard
Kennewick, WA 99336
Underwood Park: 2020 W 7th Avenue
Kennewick, WA 99336