Community Organizations Partner To Feed Families

PASCO, WA-
Several community organizations in the Tri-Cities are coming together to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day getting food to community members facing housing insecurity in the Tri-Cities.
Meaghan Brooks is the Mobile Branch Coordinator at the HAPO Community Credit Union.
"It's our 'Building a Dream' event on Monday so to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the National Day of Service, we all wanted to collaborate and do something great for the community," said Brooks.
Volunteers will be distributing food donated by 2nd Harvest and other essential items for families who are experiencing homelessness at the Martin Luther King Center in Pasco.
"Grocery gift cards, blankets, books, PPE, really everything they may need to help give them a little bright shining spot in their day," said Brooks.
An effort by so many organizations in the Tri-Cities who want to help their fellow community members. To name a few:
"Tri-cities Diversity and Inclusion Council, Communities in Schools of Benton Franklin--they were a big contributor to help make this happen. The Links of Tri-Cities, Acces, we had Century 21 and Chicago Title come on board to provide money and gift cards," said Brooks.
Naima Chambers-Smith is the Founder and CEO of Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council. She reached out to several community organizations to lend a hand.
"Specifically for Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council, our mission statement says that we're dedicated to supporting and advocating for marginalized communities, so specifically communities of color and just those in need in general. So being of service is really important and it's clearly what Dr. King advocated for and here we are," said Chambers-Smith.
This is her message to community members that want to help give back.
"Anyone in the community that has the means and are able to support that they reach out to--if not the Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council--some other local community organizations and find out how you can serve and give back to your community," said Chambers-Smith.
"It's really our goal to show these families that they are not alone, that they have support," said Brooks.
The event will be from 12 to 4 p.m. and it is drive-up, but there will be a walk-up area as well.