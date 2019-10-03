PASCO, WA - By the end of 2019 Pasco could be the sister city to Colima, the capitol of the state of Colima in Mexico.
Several delegates from Pasco spent a few days in Colima working on making the sisterhood a reality. Earlier this year, a group from Colima visited Pasco and now local delegates are returning the favor.
The question is: why become a sister city and why Colima, specifically?
"Education, medicine, agriculture is an obvious connection as well. I think we're going to try and frame some of those things we share and have a specific relationship with," said one of the delegates, Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins.
There are delegates from the Port of Pasco, the school district, rotary and the list goes on.
Mayor Watkins said the Colima-Pasco connections run deep. Not just with similar ways of life but with people. A lot of families and individuals have made Pasco their home, by way of Colima, over the last 20 to 30 years.