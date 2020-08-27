UPDATE: (approximately 8:00 AM) Once fire personnel were able to enter the house, they found four individuals deceased.
The victims are believed to include a woman, two teenagers, and a child. The Benton County Coroner's Office has tentatively scheduled autopsy's for early next week.
The coroner's office plans to release the names of victims once they can positively identify each and notify their next of kin.
The cause of this fatal fire is still to be determined. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives remain on the scene.
BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters are investigating after a fatal fire overnight in Benton City.
Deputies say the fire started just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday on Babs Ave. at the Green Acres Mobile & RV Park.
When crews arrived on scene they found a residence on fire and later learned there were fatalities inside.
Deputies say they are currently investigating and will release more information at a later time.